Israel opens airspace

Israeli authorities opened the country's airspace, which was closed due to the threat of attack from Iran, the Israel Airports Authority said, News.az reports.

“In accordance with the instructions of the security services, as of 07:30 am, the airspace of Israel was opened, Ben Gurion Airport resumed operations,” the Israel Airports Authority said in a statement.


