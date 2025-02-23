Israel postpones Palestinian prisoner release as deadline approaches

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel delayed the planned release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, citing what it called multiple violations by Hamas of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement - a development which calls into question whether the truce will hold, News.Az informs via Miami Herald.

"In light of Hamas's repeated violations, including the ceremonies that humiliate our hostages and the cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said early Sunday.

Basem Naim, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, said the Israeli leader's actions put the entire ceasefire agreement in "grave danger." "The mediators who guaranteed the agreement, especially the Americans," must pressure Israel to implement the agreement as written and immediately release the Palestinian prisoners, he said. Hamas has staged elaborate ceremonies around most of the hostage releases in Gaza, with formations of uniformed, masked gunmen arrayed before festive throngs of civilians, some accompanied by their children.

The hostages have been paraded on stage and some have been made to give speeches thanking their captors. One hostage on Saturday was instructed to kiss the gunman standing next to him on his head, and did so. At times, banners mocking Netanyahu have been on display. Hamas also released a video of two hostages, who were not slated for release in the current phase, brought to watch Saturday's ceremony. They were filmed begging Netanyahu to continue negotiations and release them. Izzat Al Reshq, another member of the Hamas Political Bureau, said the ceremonies "reflect humane and honorable treatment" of the hostages.

News.Az