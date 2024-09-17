Israel remains silent, US on alert as Hezbollah promises retaliation for pager blasts -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the explosions of Hezbollah communication devices in Lebanon and Syria, which have reportedly injured about 3,000 people, including 200 in serious condition, according to Lebanese sources, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office has instructed all ministers to maintain silence on the matter. Currently, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and top security officials are holding a security consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.However, Israel’s working assumption is that Hezbollah will retaliate in response to the significant blow it has suffered, making it unlikely to remain passive. As a result, the political leadership has instructed the defense establishment to prepare for all possible scenarios.There is ongoing debate among Israeli officials about how to respond if Hezbollah launches a broader attack—whether to seize the unprecedented operational opportunity and exact a heavy toll on Hezbollah, potentially pushing the group toward a cease-fire.Sources familiar with the situation noted that Hezbollah would pay a heavy price if it escalates the conflict. The explosions occurred just hours after White special envoy Amos Hochstein left the region, departing from Ben Gurion Airport to New York.Hochstein, who received considerable skepticism from Israel about the diplomatic efforts he is leading, appeared concerned and may have understood the direction Israel was heading.The IDF announced that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment Tuesday evening with the General Staff Forum, "focusing on readiness for both offensive and defensive operations across all fronts," the army said, emphasizing that no changes have been made to Home Front Command guidelines at this stage but urged continued alertness, assuring that any updates will be communicated immediately.Meanwhile, the escalation in the north has temporarily frozen Netanyahu's reported plans to replace Gallant with Gideon Sa'ar, head of the New Hope Party.An Israeli source familiar with the matter said it became immediately clear that amid such a security escalation, Netanyahu would be unable to dismiss his defense minister. "It’s just a matter of timing. The dismissal will happen, but for now, the events have bought Gallant more time," the source explained.Another senior Israeli official said, "Right now, the security situation is paramount. While the future is uncertain, it’s clear that at this moment, no one will fire Gallant."

News.Az