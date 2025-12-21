Israel reported new airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of militants attempting to cross the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

"The Israel Defense Forces carried out airstrikes against several militants who crossed the ceasefire line in the northern Gaza Strip today," the statement said.

According to the IDF, in three separate incidents, several individuals crossed the Yellow Line and approached the positions of the Jerusalem Brigade and the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division, posing a threat.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian media network Quds reported four casualties as a result of IDF shelling in the Tufa area of ​​Gaza City in the northern enclave.

