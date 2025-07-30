Yandex metrika counter

Israel's new ambassador to Azerbaijan arrives in Baku - VIDEO

Photo: Local Press

Israel's newly appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Kraus, has arrived in Baku.

The Israeli Embassy in Baku announced the news, sharing a video of the diplomat’s arrival. In the footage, Ambassador Kraus can be seen greeting everyone in Azerbaijani, News.Az reports, citing local media.

It should be recalled that on January 12, 2025, Ronen Kraus, then Director of the Eurasia Department at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed as the new ambassador to Azerbaijan. He replaces George Deek in the post.


News.Az 

