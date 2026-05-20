Tel Aviv says 430 Gaza flotilla activists transferred to Israel after sea interception

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Israeli authorities have said that 430 activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla were being transferred to Israel after their vessels were intercepted at sea. The flotilla had sailed from Türkiye last week as part of an effort to challenge Israel’s long-standing blockade of the Palestinian territory.

An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson said the activists were being taken to Israel where they would meet consular representatives, describing the mission as a “PR flotilla” and claiming it served Hamas propaganda interests. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the convoy, calling it an attempt to break what he described as a security blockade imposed on Hamas in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

The flotilla, made up of around 50 ships, was tracked west of Greek-administered Southern Cyprus before several vessels were intercepted. Organisers said participants included activists from multiple countries, including Indonesia and Ireland, while Indonesian officials confirmed the arrest of nine citizens and called for their release.

Israel has maintained control over Gaza’s entry points since 2007, with repeated aid convoys attempting to reach the territory over the years. Previous flotilla attempts have also been intercepted at sea, with activists later expelled.

News.Az