Ronda Rousey comeback fight sets new US MMA viewership record - VIDEO

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Ronda Rousey returned to mixed martial arts with a victory over Gina Carano in the first live MMA event broadcast on Netflix, which drew record-breaking audiences in the United States.

According to Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions, the event held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, attracted up to 17 million viewers worldwide, including a peak audience of 11.6 million in the United States. The figure surpassed the previous US MMA viewership record of 8.8 million set during UFC on FOX 1 in 2011, News.Az reports, citing Inquirer.

The 39-year-old Rousey, competing in an MMA cage for the first time in nearly a decade, defeated the 44-year-old Carano in just 17 seconds using her trademark armbar submission. Carano was making her first MMA appearance in 17 years.

The event also featured several other high-profile bouts. Mike Perry defeated Nate Diaz in a welterweight fight stopped by doctors after Diaz suffered heavy bleeding. In another contest, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou knocked out Philipe Lins in the opening round.

News.Az