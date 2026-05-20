IRGC warns renewed attack on Iran will spread beyond region

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned that any renewed attack on the country would trigger a conflict that could extend beyond the region, issuing a strongly-worded statement directed at what it described as the “American–Zionist enemy”.

“If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time extend beyond the region, and our crushing strikes in places they cannot imagine will bring them to ruin,” the IRGC said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Mizan News Agency.

The IRGC also said the “American–Zionist enemy”, which it accused of failing to learn from “repeated major strategic defeats” against the Islamic Republic, had once again resorted to threats.

“Although they attacked us with the full capacity of two of the world’s most expensive militaries, we did not deploy all the capabilities of the Islamic Revolution against them,” the statement said.

“We are men of war, and our strength will be seen on the battlefield, not in empty statements or social media pages. Victory comes only from God, the Almighty, the Wise,” it added.

The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions and continued exchanges of threats between Iran and its adversaries.

News.Az