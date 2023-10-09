Israel says forces have retaken control of Gaza border region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army on Monday claimed that it has managed to regain control of all settlements near the borders with Gaza from Palestinian Hamas fighters.

The Palestinian fighters have been "isolated" in the last few hours, the Times of Israel reported, citing Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari.

"It is possible (that) there are still ‘terrorists’ in the areas," Hagari was quoted as saying by the daily. However, he added that 15 of the 24 Israeli settlements near the borders with Gaza have been evacuated.

In an earlier statement, the Israeli army estimated that between 1,000 to 800 armed Palestinians infiltrated into Israeli territories on Saturday morning through 80 gaps in the borders with Gaza.

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the attack, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

News.Az