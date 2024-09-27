Israel says it shoots down ballistic missile fired from Yemen – VIDEO

The Israeli military said the country’s air defenses successfully intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen, following sirens in Tel Aviv and across central Israel early Friday morning.

#Houthis launch ballistic #missiles at central #Israel



Air raid sirens warning of an attack sounded in several areas in central Israel, the #IDF Spokesperson's Office reported. pic.twitter.com/Z9b2O1NLxK — News.Az (@news_az) September 27, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the missile was downed “outside the country’s borders” by the long-range Arrow air defense system, adding that warning alerts were triggered due to concerns about falling shrapnel from the interception, News.Az reports citing the Times of Israel. The IDF also said there were no new instructions from the Home Front Command following the attack.There were no reports of direct impacts from the shrapnel and no one was directly hurt by falling debris. However, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said a 17-year-old girl was moderately hurt after being struck by a car pulling to the side of the road amid the attack.The girl was conscious and taken to a local hospital, according to MDA, which said another 17 people were lightly hurt after falling on their way to shelters or as the result of acute anxiety.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, though Yemen’s Houthi rebels said early Friday morning that a military spokesman would be making an announcement within hours.

