Israel simulates large-scale Iranian missile attack scenario

The Israeli military has reportedly conducted a large-scale drill simulating a potential Iranian missile attack involving up to 2,000 missiles targeting major population centers, according to Israeli media reports, though the army has not officially commented on the exercise.

The drill was carried out by the military’s Home Front Command and focused on large-scale casualty response and urban destruction scenarios. The exercise reportedly involved hundreds of soldiers, commanders and civilian rescue personnel, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The training took place at a military facility near the Zikim base in southern Israel. The scenario simulated heavy missile fire striking major urban areas, triggering building collapses, widespread infrastructure damage and mass-casualty rescue operations.

The drill reportedly began around 2 a.m. local time and included full participation from the Home Front Command’s Rescue Brigade, as well as coordination with civilian emergency response teams. The exercise focused on evacuation, search-and-rescue operations and crisis management in heavily damaged urban zones.

Media reports described the drill as one of the largest conducted by Israel’s Home Front Command in recent years, particularly amid heightened regional tensions. However, the exercise was described as part of routine preparedness training rather than a response to a specific immediate threat.

The report comes against a backdrop of ongoing regional tensions involving Iran and Israel. Israeli officials have repeatedly said they want international negotiations with Iran to address not only nuclear issues but also Tehran’s missile capabilities and regional military partnerships.

The two countries have experienced periods of direct escalation in recent years, including a brief but intense military confrontation last year that involved missile exchanges before a ceasefire was reached.

Military analysts say such drills are designed to test emergency response systems, coordination between military and civilian agencies and the resilience of infrastructure under extreme scenarios.

As of now, the Israeli military has not issued an official statement confirming or detailing the exercise. Further clarification may emerge if authorities decide to comment publicly on the reported training activity.

