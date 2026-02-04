Israel, Azerbaijan sign AI cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel and Azerbaijan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on artificial intelligence, marking a new phase in their strategic partnership and highlighting both countries’ ambitions to strengthen their positions in the rapidly evolving global AI landscape.

The MOU is the next step in advancing the State of Israel toward global leadership in the field of AI, as part of the flagship goals of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This follows the signing of a joint declaration in this field with the US last month, News.Az reports, citing the Prime Minister’s Office.

The declaration was signed, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, by the Head of the National Artificial Intelligence Directorate, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Erez Askal, and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

Israel and Azerbaijan intend to bolster their ongoing alliance through AI. The partnership will address infrastructure for supercomputing, implementation of AI in critical civilian sectors, human capital, and joint research.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"Welcome, Mr. Minister, and your distinguished delegation.

AI, as you know, is Azerbaijan-Israel. AI is also AI, artificial intelligence, and we're wedding the two things.

We have a great partnership. It goes back for many years. I remember fondly my first visit to Azerbaijan many years ago. And then my second visit, I saw the enormous change, the enormous development that took place there.

And of course, over the years, our friendship blossomed. And it is now turning to seize the future. The future is already here. AI is not the instrument of the future, it's the instrument of the present that is rushing towards tomorrow. We have to make sure that we are among the leading nations in this field. And I think that we can do a lot more and a lot better together.

So, I very much welcome this, and I know that General Askal will do everything to cooperate in the best manner with our trusted ally Azerbaijan. And we have many plans. I'm sure you will hear more about them, but I think this is another step up the ladder of forming this close relationship between us.

I ask that you send my warmest greetings to President Aliyev. And you can tell him, we always say "next year in Jerusalem" — tell him, this year in Jerusalem, let him come and visit us. He'll be very warmly received".

Head of the National Artificial Intelligence Directorate, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Erez Askal said :

"The State of Israel and the Republic of Azerbaijan share extensive cooperation based on mutual appreciation and trust, as well as shared challenges. Cooperation on AI is an important additional layer between our countries, as it marks the future of two nations with unique challenges, which can lead to life-changing solutions for their citizens and even the entire world. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defined AI as a field in which Israel will be a global leader, and we intend to meet that goal."

News.Az