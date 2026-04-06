Israel targets Iran's South Pars in next attack

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Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, confirmed that the country's military launched an attack on a petrochemical plant in southern Iran on Monday.

The attack struck the largest petrochemical facility in Iran at the South Pars natural gas field in Asaluyeh. The plant is responsible for about 50% of Iran's petrochemical production, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Last week, the Israeli military struck another major facility, The Times of Israel reported.

Katz said the two sites, "which together are responsible for about 85% of Iran's petrochemical exports, have been taken out of use and are not functioning."

"This is a severe economic blow amounting to tens of billions of dollars to the Iranian regime," he added.

The BBC reported that Iran's semi-official news agency, Tasnim, confirmed both attacks.

After the first attack on South Pars, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to "massively blow up the entirety" of the natural gas field if it carried out more attacks on Qatar's energy infrastructure.

Katz threatened to carry out more attacks on Iran's infrastructure amid the war launched by the United States and Israel on Feb. 28.

"The Iranian terror regime will discover that continued aggression against Israel and the cowardly and criminal firing at Israeli civilians will lead to a deepening of the economic and strategic damage it says and to the collapse of its capabilities," Katz said.

News.Az