Israel threatens Lebanon with ground operation

The chief of the IDF Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, said the military needs to be “strongly prepared” for a ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“We have entered another phase of the campaign… The operation began with a very significant blow to Hezbollah’s capabilities, with an emphasis on [rocket] capabilities, and a very significant blow to the commanders and members of the organization,” Gordin said while visiting a drill simulating a ground operation in Lebanon yesterday.“We need to change the security situation. We need to be very strongly prepared to enter [Lebanon] in a [ground] maneuver,” he added.

