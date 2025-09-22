Israel to block Gaza-bound flotilla linked to Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has pledged that Israel will prevent the Global Sumud Flotilla—a group of dozens of boats heading for Gaza, carrying symbolic aid and pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel activists—from reaching its destination. The ministry accused the flotilla of supporting the Hamas terror group.

“This flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas,” it writes on X. “Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade,” News.Az reports citing The Times of Israel.

“If the flotilla participants’ genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon Marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a coordinated manner to the Gaza Strip,” it writes.

“Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel’s proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have,” it adds.

Among the activists on the fleet of boats is Sweden’s Greta Thunberg. Israel stopped a single ship carrying aid and a group of activists, including Thunberg, in June.

News.Az