Israel to lift indoors face mask wearing obligation

The rules to enforce wearing face masks indoors in Israel will be lifted starting June 15, Israel's Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

Israel has already lifted the obligation to wear a face mask outdoors since April 18, following the decline in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Edelstein said that, if there is no unexpected increase in infections in the coming days, the restriction will soon be completely cancelled.

This is one of the last COVID-19 restrictions still valid in Israel, after most of the restrictions were lifted on June 1, regarding gatherings, social distancing, hygiene means and more.

But most restrictions related to travel abroad have not been lifted yet, such as a ban on traveling to nine countries, quarantine obligation for passengers arriving from these countries, and coronavirus tests obligation for all arriving passengers.

News.Az