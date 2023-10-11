Israel uses M270 multiple rocket launcher to target Hamas for first time since 2006

Israel uses M270 multiple rocket launcher to target Hamas for first time since 2006

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Defense Forces said that for the first time since 2006, it used an M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System to target Hamas in the Gaza Strip, according to media reports.

The IDF published footage showing the 334th Artillery Battalion of the 282nd Regiment launching a long-range Romah missile at a Hamas military site in Gaza.

The M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) is an American-developed armored, self-propelled, multiple rocket launcher. The MLRS fires surface-to-surface rockets and the ATACMS. Without leaving the cab, the crew of three (driver, gunner and section chief) can fire up to 12 MLRS rockets in less than 60 seconds.

News.Az