Israel waits for Hamas to finalize hostage release deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior Israeli officials stated on Friday that Hamas has not yet provided lists of hostages, and while negotiations are ongoing, Jerusalem is urging Hamas to make a decision. "Hamas needs to make a choice and open the door to finalizing the deal," they emphasized, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The families of Israeli hostages have been waiting for official word on a potential deal as they mark 448 days since 100 hostages, both alive and deceased, were taken by Hamas terrorists to Gaza.Meanwhile, U.S. officials expressed optimism that a hostage deal could be reached, or at least an initial step, before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. "There are signs it's coming together, and there’s still a good chance for a deal," they told family members’ representatives. The U.S. also outlined why Hamas might consider reaching an agreement now, ahead of Trump’s inauguration.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent comments, blaming Hamas for reneging on previous agreements, have not fazed U.S. officials. They understand Netanyahu’s political constraints, they said.In the meantime, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker has launched a crowdfunding campaign to support her fight for his release. "I can’t rely on anyone else," she said. "I need the public’s help."Zangauker, a leader of the families’ protest movement, voiced her frustration with the government’s actions. "I see the government abandoning some hostages and leaving them to die in Hamas captivity," she said. "I’m furious. They’re playing with my son’s life. Israeli citizens have become pawns in the government's political game."Despite the ongoing struggle, Zangauker clings to hope. "I picture hugging Matan every night before I sleep and every morning when I wake up," she said. "The knowledge that he's alive and knows what I’m doing for him is my light in this dark time."While hopeful, Zangauker remains determined to reach a comprehensive deal. She criticized Netanyahu for proposing only a partial deal, arguing it involved "selecting between the lives of citizens." She also claimed the government had not authorized the negotiators to address ending the war, a key Hamas demand for releasing all hostages."Our fight will not end with the first deal," Tsangoker stressed. "It will only end when Israel agrees to end the war in exchange for Matan and all the hostages."She vowed to continue her struggle, even if it meant using more radical tactics. "We will apply all possible pressure until the government commits to ending the war in exchange for a full deal," she said. "We are planning more radical actions."

News.Az