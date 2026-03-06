Israeli Air Force destroys Khamenei’s underground bunker in Tehran - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force destroyed an underground bunker belonging to Iran’s late supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in Tehran on Friday morning, the Israeli military said.

Some 50 IAF fighter jets dropped around 100 bombs on the site, which the IDF said was located under Iran’s “leadership complex” in Tehran, spreading across multiple streets and including “many entry points and rooms for gatherings of senior members of the Iranian terror regime,” News.Az reports, citing the Times of Israel.

“The underground bunker was built beneath the compound and was a secure emergency asset for managing the war by the leader, who was eliminated before he managed to use it,” the military said.

The military noted that after Khamenei was killed in a strike on Saturday, “the compound continued to be used by senior members of the Iranian regime.”

The Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 8200 and Unit 9900 — which are tasked with signals and visual intelligence, respectively — mapped out the site over a years-long effort, enabling today’s “precise” strike, according to the IDF.

The IDF has struck sites at Iran’s “leadership complex” in Tehran several times amid the conflict.

In the opening strike of the war, the IDF struck and killed Khamenei at his compound, which is part of the complex. Another strike on a nearby building killed eight top Iranian officials, according to the military. On Tuesday, the IDF said it hit several sites at the complex, including Iran’s presidential bureau and the headquarters of Iran’s Supreme National Security.

News.Az