Hezbollah claims new rocket attacks on Israeli troops - VIDEO

The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah says its fighters carried out several rocket attacks targeting Israeli military sites and troops along the Israel-Lebanon border.

In a statement, the group said its fighters launched rockets at the Al-Malikiyah military site in northern Israel, which lies opposite the Lebanese border town of Aitaroun, during the early hours of the morning, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah also claimed responsibility for another rocket strike on what it described as a “newly established site” in the Jabal al-Bat area, also located near Aitaroun along the volatile frontier.

In southern Lebanon, the group said it targeted Israeli troops and an artillery position near the al-Abbad area, which has frequently seen exchanges of fire during periods of heightened tension.

According to the statement, Hezbollah fighters also launched a salvo of rockets at an Israeli military site in Tell el-Hamames, south of the city of Khiam.

There has been no immediate confirmation from the Israeli military regarding the attacks. The claims come amid continued hostilities along the border, where exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters have intensified in recent months.

News.Az