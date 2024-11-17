Israeli airstrike in Beirut claims the life of Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif
Hezbollah's chief spokesman Mohammed Afif, speaks during a press conference at the al-Hawra Zeinab cemetery in Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
An Israeli strike on a building in central Beirut has killed Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif, according to the group's officials.Three other people were injured in the strike in the densely populated Ras al-Nabaa district in the Lebanese capital, officials said on Sunday, adding that the building was targeted without warning, News.Az reports citing the Aljazeera.
Many Lebanese displaced by Israel’s ongoing strikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs had taken refuge in the neighbourhood.
The Israeli military had not officially ordered the area to be evacuated ahead of the deadly strike on its handle on X.
“Clearly, this is a continuation of the Israeli policy to go after not only the military wing of Hezbollah, but also officials within the administrative side of the organisation,” said Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari. “What Israel is trying to do is diminish the groups’ capabilities on all fronts: economic, social, political, and military.”
Afif managed Hezbollah’s Al-Manar television station for several years before taking over as the top media relations officer for the armed group.