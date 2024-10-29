Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon leaves five dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in southern Lebanon killed five people and injured several others on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The airstrike was carried out in the Haret Sidon neighborhood, located near the coastal city of Sidon.According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the airstrike prompted an immediate response from emergency teams at the scene.It marks the second time that Haret Sidon has been struck in recent days. A similar airstrike on Sunday killed eight people and injured 25 others.Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza.Over 2,700 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.

News.Az