Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rockets continue despite ceasefire in Lebanon conflict

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Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have killed at least five people, while Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel without causing casualties, according to officials.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an Israeli strike on the southern village of Toura, near the port city of Tyre, killed four people and injured eight others. A separate strike near the village of Kfar Chouba reportedly killed a paramedic with the Lebanese Civil Defense, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The strikes followed an Israeli military evacuation warning issued earlier in the day to residents of six villages in the Tyre region, including Toura.

In response, Hezbollah fired rockets toward northern Israel in the early afternoon. The Israeli military said it intercepted one rocket, while the others landed in open areas without causing injuries or damage.

The exchange of fire comes despite a ceasefire that has been in place since April 17. It follows an Israeli airstrike earlier this week on Beirut’s southern suburbs, the first since the ceasefire began.

Israel said it killed a Hezbollah commander from its elite Radwan Force, along with two other militants, while Hezbollah did not immediately comment.

The Israeli military also said it has killed more than 85 Hezbollah fighters and struck around 180 targets in recent days, though it did not provide evidence.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on international partners, including the European Union, to pressure Israel to respect the ceasefire and avoid further destruction in southern villages.

European officials, meanwhile, said both sides were contributing to instability, urging Hezbollah to stop its attacks and Israel to limit airstrikes that have hit civilian and humanitarian sites.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, tensions remain high as both sides continue to exchange attacks in one of the most serious escalations since the conflict expanded.

News.Az