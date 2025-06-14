Yandex metrika counter

Israeli airstrikes hit gasoline and oil depots in western Tehran - VIDEO

Gasoline and oil storage facilities in western Tehran have been struck by Israeli airstrikes, according to videos obtained by Iran International, News.Az reports.

Electricity has been cut in Tehran’s Shahran neighborhood after Israeli airstrikes targeted the depots in the western part of the city.


