Israeli airstrikes hit gasoline and oil depots in western Tehran - VIDEO
Photo: Video screenshot
Gasoline and oil storage facilities in western Tehran have been struck by Israeli airstrikes, according to videos obtained by Iran International, News.Az reports.
ویدیوهای رسیده به ایراناینترنشنال حاکی است مخازن نفت و گازوئیل در جنتآباد تهران هدف حمله اسرائیل قرار گرفته است. pic.twitter.com/yoCgVQsKXG— ايران اينترنشنال (@IranIntl) June 14, 2025
Electricity has been cut in Tehran’s Shahran neighborhood after Israeli airstrikes targeted the depots in the western part of the city.
#BREAKING Electricity has been cut in Tehran’s Shahran neighborhood after Israeli airstrikes targeted gasoline and oil depots in the western part of the city. pic.twitter.com/5PSaxzGKe7— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) June 14, 2025