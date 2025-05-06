Yandex metrika counter

Israeli airstrikes hit Sanaa airport, multiple sites in Yemen - VIDEO
Israeli forces have launched air raids on Sanaa International Airport and several other locations in Yemen, according to Houthi-affiliated Al Masira TV.

Footage of the aftermath of the airport attack shows large clouds of dark smoke rising into the air over the capital, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera

Among the other sites targeted are a cement factory to the north of the capital and a power station in the Bani al-Harith area.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

