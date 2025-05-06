Israeli airstrikes hit Sanaa airport, multiple sites in Yemen - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have launched air raids on Sanaa International Airport and several other locations in Yemen, according to Houthi-affiliated Al Masira TV.

Footage of the aftermath of the airport attack shows large clouds of dark smoke rising into the air over the capital, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Among the other sites targeted are a cement factory to the north of the capital and a power station in the Bani al-Harith area.

News.Az