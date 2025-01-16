Israeli airstrikes kill over 20 people in Gaza despite ceasefire announcement
At least 20 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the deal was announced yesterday evening. Photo: Reuters
Israeli airstrikes killed more than 20 people in Gaza last night, according to the Hamas-run Civil Defence agency, just after a ceasefire deal was announced.The victims included 12 people living in a residential block in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City, the agency said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
While the ceasefire agreement has been announced, it has yet to be approved by Israel’s cabinet, and if approved would not come into force until Sunday.
Israel has previously launched airstrikes in the run up to ceasefire arrangements taking effect, including recently in Lebanon, where a round of heavy bombing hit the capital Beirut just hours before the ceasefire there in November.
Under the planned first stage of this ceasefire agreement with Hamas, 33 hostages would be released from Gaza in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.