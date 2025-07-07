Israeli airstrikes target ports, power plant in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes early Monday on the western Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah, hitting key ports and a power plant controlled by the Houthi movement.

Al-Masirah TV reported that the strikes targeted the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Al-Salif, and the Ras Kanatib power station, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Yemen’s Air Force was actively confronting the attacks, though no casualties or material damage have been confirmed.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated the strikes included the “Galaxy Leader” ship, which the Houthis hijacked two years ago in the Red Sea. Katz reiterated a warning that “Yemen will be treated like Tehran,” signaling a hardening stance against the group.

The Israeli army had previously issued evacuation alerts for the affected ports and power station, citing military activities by the Houthis in those areas.

The Houthis have escalated missile and drone attacks against Israel since March, following renewed Israeli military operations in Gaza. Since late 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea and nearby waters, expressing support for Palestinians amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, where over 57,000 people have died.

