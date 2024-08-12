Israeli army on high alert on all borders

+ ↺ − 16 px

All units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are on high alert, IDF Spokesperson Anna Ukolova, News.az reports citing TASS .

"All army units are on high alert," she pointed out."The Israel Defense Forces continues active operations in the war against terrorism across all borders," Ukolova added.She noted, citing IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari’s August 11 post on the social media platform, that the Israeli military "is keeping an eye on the situation in the Middle East with a focus on the activities of Iran and [the Lebanon-based] Hezbollah [movement], and is prepared to act depending on how things unfold."

News.Az