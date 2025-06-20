Israeli army says it struck military sites in southwestern Iran
- 1026698
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/israeli-army-says-it-struck-military-sites-in-southwestern-iran Copied
AA Photo
Israeli fighter jets carried out strikes on military infrastructure in southwestern Iran on Friday, according to the Israeli military.
“A short while ago, the IAF struck surface-to-air missile batteries in southwestern Iran,” the military said in a statement.
Israel has targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites and personnel with air attacks since June 13, drawing retaliatory attacks from Iran.