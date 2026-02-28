Israeli attack on school in southern Iran kills 57 students - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli strike on a girls' school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, has resulted in at least 57 students dead and 60 others injured.

Minab’s provincial governor, Mohammad Radmehr, confirmed to IRNA on Saturday that the Shajareye Tayabeh school had directly been attacked and that a number of students had been martyred, News.Az reports.

Radmehr also said that 53 students are still under the rubble.

He said rescue and aid operations were underway at the school, adding that the security situation in the city was under control.

The United States and the Israeli regime launched a joint act of aggression against Iran early on Saturday.

The Iranian Armed Forces launched massive retaliatory strikes, targeting the Israeli-occupied territories and American military bases across the region with ballistic missiles and drones.

