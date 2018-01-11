Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza Strip, West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces have separately shot dead two Palestinian teenage boys in the central part of the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank during clashes in protest at US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel.

Spokesman for the Gaza Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qidra, said in a statement on Thursday evening that 16-year-old Amir Abdelhamid Abu Mousaed sustained grave gunshot wounds in the chest near the border fence east of al-Bureij camp, PressTV reports.

The Palestinian teen succumbed to his wounds after he was taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah city, located over 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) south of Gaza City, the statement added.

Shortly afterward, Israeli troopers opened fire on a group of Palestinian protesters in Burin village, located 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) southwest of Nablus, killing 17-year-old Ali Omar Nimr Qino.

