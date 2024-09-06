Israeli forces kill Turkish-American activist in West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 26-year-old American female activist died from her injuries after being shot in the head by Israeli forces in Beita, a town south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA, the activist, who was identified as Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, an American, was shot in the head by live ammunition on Friday while participating in the weekly protest against settlement expansion.Medical sources confirmed that the activist was rushed to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus and placed in the intensive care unit. Despite the efforts of medical teams to save her, she passed away due to her severe injuries.Local sources indicated that the confrontation erupted when Israeli forces violently suppressed the protest, which involved firing live ammunition, stun grenades, and tear gas at demonstrators.The same incident also resulted in an 18-year-old Palestinian being injured by shrapnel in the thigh.The activist was involved with the Faz'a campaign, which works to support and protect Palestinian farmers from Israeli military and settler violations.Residents of Beita regularly hold protests after Friday prayers, opposing the illegal Israeli settlement of Avitar, which was established on Mount Sbeih. They demand the removal of the settlement, which they view as a violation of their land rights.Tensions have escalated across the occupied West Bank, as Israel continues its attacks on Gaza. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since October last year, at least 691 people have been killed and more than 5,700 injured by Israeli fire in the West Bank.

News.Az