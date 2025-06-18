Israeli military bombs 5 Iranian AH-1 helicopters at Kermanshah airbase - VIDEO
Photo: Video screenshot/News.Az
The Israeli Air Force bombed five Iranian AH-1 helicopters at an airbase in Kermanshah this morning, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a press conference.
“Their mission was to try and harm our aircraft,” Defrin said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
The IDF releases footage showing the strikes.