Israeli military bombs 5 Iranian AH-1 helicopters at Kermanshah airbase - VIDEO

  • Middle East
Photo: Video screenshot/News.Az

The Israeli Air Force bombed five Iranian AH-1 helicopters at an airbase in Kermanshah this morning, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said in a press conference.

“Their mission was to try and harm our aircraft,” Defrin said, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

The IDF releases footage showing the strikes.


News.Az 

