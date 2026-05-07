Israeli military claims to have killed Hezbollah’s Radwan Unit chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military has issued a statement claiming that it killed Ahmad Balut, commander of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Unit, in a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

It also claimed to have killed Muhammad Ali Bazzi, head of the intelligence department of the Nasser Unit, and Hussein Hassan Romani, Hezbollah’s aerial defence observation officer.

News.Az