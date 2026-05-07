UAE, Qatar focus on AI, cybersecurity in new agreements

UAE, Qatar focus on AI, cybersecurity in new agreements

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The United Arab Emirates and Qatar have signed a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding covering key sectors, including the economy and development, according to a joint statement.

The statement was released following the Joint Supreme Committee for Cooperation meeting held in Abu Dhabi, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The high-level session was co-chaired by Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to the statement, both sides confirmed that bilateral relations are continuing to advance, describing them as being “grounded in shared political will” and a genuine commitment to building mutually beneficial partnerships.

They also welcomed progress in financial and investment cooperation. This includes efforts to finalize a memorandum of understanding between the Finance Ministries of both countries, as well as ongoing talks on an agreement to avoid double taxation.

In addition, the two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in emerging sectors of the future economy. These include artificial intelligence, digital transformation, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

News.Az