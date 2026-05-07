Hormuz must remain under Iran’s control, warns Mohsen Rezaei

+ ↺ − 16 px

A senior Iranian political figure and former military commander has said that the Strait of Hormuz must remain under Iran’s control and warned against the presence of foreign forces in the region.

Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and current member of Iran’s Expediency Council, said Iran would not engage in negotiations over its nuclear programme with any external party, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Rezaei stressed the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint through which a significant share of global oil shipments passes. He warned that if control over the strait were taken away from Iran, it could be used against the country.

“If control and management of the Strait of Hormuz pass out of Iran’s hands, the enemy will once again weaponise it against Iran and its people,” he said.

He also argued that regional security should be managed by countries within the Middle East rather than external powers, specifically calling for the withdrawal of American and European forces.

“The Iranian model emphasises that the region must provide its own security; foreign forces — whether American or European — must leave,” he added.

Rezaei’s remarks reflect long-standing Iranian positions on Gulf security and come amid continued tensions between Tehran and Western powers over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional influence.

News.Az