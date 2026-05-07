13 countries condemn Israel over Gaza aid flotilla interception

+ ↺ − 16 px

A coalition of 13 countries has strongly condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian-led humanitarian mission attempting to deliver aid to Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers from countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkiye, Spain, South Africa, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives and Mauritania said they “condemn in the strongest terms” the Israeli operation against the flotilla, describing it as a peaceful initiative aimed at drawing attention to what they called a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The ministers said the interception and detention of activists in international waters off the coast of Greece constituted a serious breach of international law.

They described the April 30 incident as a “flagrant violation” of international maritime conventions and said the detention of humanitarian workers outside territorial waters represented a “grave breach of international humanitarian law.”

The coalition also expressed concern for the safety of activists still in custody, calling on Israeli authorities to ensure their “immediate and unconditional release.”

The statement further urged the wider international community to uphold legal obligations, protect civilians, and hold accountable those responsible for violations of international law.

The development adds to growing diplomatic tensions surrounding humanitarian access to Gaza, where aid deliveries have remained a persistent point of international dispute throughout the conflict.

News.Az