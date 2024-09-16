Israeli military launches raids across West Bank

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched raids in several West Bank districts.

The overnight operations targeted the al-Masayef neighborhood in Ramallah, the Aida refugee camp near Bethlehem, and the city of Qalqilya, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera. Additionally, Walla news reports that the IDF is active in the Al-Ayn refugee camp in Nablus.These actions come in the wake of escalating tensions in the Middle East since October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory. The assault was described by Hamas as retaliation for Israeli actions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness, imposed a total blockade on the Gaza Strip, conducted air strikes on Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, and initiated a ground operation in Gaza. Clashes have also intensified in the West Bank.

News.Az