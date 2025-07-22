Israeli military must be prepared for multi-arena wars, IDF chief says

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that the country’s military must be prepared for a prolonged, multi-arena campaign amid a “complex and challenging” security situation.

In a rare multi-front situational assessment held yesterday — the first of its kind in nearly two years — Zamir and top generals reviewed the operational, intelligence, and strategic picture across all fronts, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

“The IDF must operate offensively across multiple arenas alongside vital defense in each sector and along our borders,” Zamir said. “We will continue preserving air superiority and advancing the intelligence effort.”

Describing the Gaza war as “one of the most complex” the IDF has ever faced, Zamir lauds the military’s achievements while acknowledging the conflict’s heavy toll, referencing the recent spike in soldier deaths in the Strip.

He also underscores the need for continued operations in the West Bank, against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and against Iranian targets in Syria.

“Iran and its axis remain in our sights — the campaign against Iran isn’t over,” Zamir says, adding that 2026 would be a year focused on preparedness, restoring capabilities, and seizing operational opportunities.

News.Az