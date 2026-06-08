Gaza ceasefire: Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar meet over new roadmap

Gaza ceasefire: Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar meet over new roadmap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin has joined high-level talks in Cairo to push forward the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Meeting with representatives from Palestinian groups, Egypt, and Qatar, Kalin’s presence underscores the intensifying regional diplomatic efforts to secure lasting stability.

According to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, the discussions took place in a "constructive atmosphere." Delegations focused on drafting a concrete roadmap to transition into the next phase of the peace deal while addressing ongoing obstacles on the ground, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The high-stakes agenda heavily targets the long-term future of the region, focusing on:

The Second Phase: Transitioning into Gaza’s future administration, long-term reconstruction, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Security Mechanisms: Assessing the potential deployment of an international force and establishing clear ceasefire enforcement mechanisms.

Immediate Relief: Ensuring the full completion of first-phase obligations, which includes boosting the flow of vital humanitarian aid into Gaza and maintaining calm.

The current ceasefire agreement initially went into effect on October 10, 2025. While its first phase successfully initiated prisoner exchanges and partial Israeli troop withdrawals, Palestinian sources note that full compliance has faced significant hurdles due to continued friction.

The diplomatic mission extended beyond Gaza. On the sidelines of the main summit, Kalin held private meetings with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Security sources reveal these sideline talks covered critical geopolitical flashpoints, including the ongoing US/Israel-Iran conflict, alongside volatile security situations in Somalia, Sudan, and Libya.

News.Az