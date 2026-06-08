Syrian media claims Israeli troops beat minors in Quneitra

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Israeli forces crossed into southern Syria on Monday, reportedly assaulting four minors and seizing their mobile phones during an incursion into the Quneitra countryside.

According to Syrian state television channel Al-Ekhbariya, Israeli troops entered an area just west of the town of Al-Rafid before beating the children and confiscating their property. The incident marks the latest escalation in the region, coming less than 24 hours after a separate raid on Sunday, where over 30 Israeli soldiers in five military vehicles searched multiple homes in the northern Quneitra village of Al-Hurriya, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Local media reports note that the Israeli military has been conducting near-daily operations in southern Syria, including raids, home searches, checkpoints, and detentions.

The cross-border operations intensified heavily after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024. Following the collapse of the government, Israel declared the long-standing 1974 disengagement agreement invalid and advanced its forces into the UN-monitored buffer zone separating the two nations. Although Syria’s current administration has repeatedly stated its commitment to maintaining the original 1974 ceasefire, Israel has maintained its military footprint in the area, frequently citing national security concerns.

News.Az