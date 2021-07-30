Israeli OurCrowd and Azerbaijan Investment Company sign MoU

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli company OurCrowd and Azerbaijan Investment Company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), said Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

“The document will attract investments in startup projects and transfer best practices of leading Israeli companies to our country. The new area of cooperation will contribute to the establishment of an innovative ecosystem in our country,” the minister added.

News.Az