Yandex metrika counter

Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulates Trump on ‘historic comeback’

  • World
  • Share
Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulates Trump on ‘historic comeback’

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara congratulate Donald and Melania Trump on the former US president’s apparent election victory.

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” Netanyahu posted on the social media platform X, News.Az reports.

The Israeli premier stated, “This is a huge victory!”


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      