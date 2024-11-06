Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulates Trump on ‘historic comeback’

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara congratulate Donald and Melania Trump on the former US president’s apparent election victory.

Dear Donald and Melania Trump,



Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!



Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.



This is a huge victory!



In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA