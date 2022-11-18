Yandex metrika counter

Israeli PM welcomes Azerbaijan’s decision to open embassy in Tel Aviv

  • Politics
  • Share
Israeli PM welcomes Azerbaijan’s decision to open embassy in Tel Aviv

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed Azerbaijan’s decision to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, News.Az reports.

“I welcome Azerbaijan’s historic decision to open an embassy in Israel,” PM Lapid said on Twitter.

“Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel. This momentous decision reflects the depth of the relationship between our two countries,” the Israeli premier noted, thanking President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his leadership.

News about - Israeli PM welcomes Azerbaijan’s decision to open embassy in Tel Aviv


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      