Israeli PM welcomes Azerbaijan’s decision to open embassy in Tel Aviv

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid welcomed Azerbaijan’s decision to open an embassy in Tel Aviv, News.Az reports.

“I welcome Azerbaijan’s historic decision to open an embassy in Israel,” PM Lapid said on Twitter.

“Azerbaijan is an important partner of Israel. This momentous decision reflects the depth of the relationship between our two countries,” the Israeli premier noted, thanking President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his leadership.

