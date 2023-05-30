Israeli President says relationships with Azerbaijan based on deep roots

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Our relationships are based on deep roots,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a statement to the press with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Together with a joint strategic vision that we have for peace and common good and doing good, and a dialogue - a fruitful, honest, frank and friendly dialogue - between Jews and Muslims - a vision with which we can dream about and which we can show,” the Israeli President added.

News.Az