Israeli strike kills IRGC Air Force head, senior commanders in Iran

Israeli fighter jets targeted an underground command center in Iran early Friday, killing Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air and Space Force, along with several of his senior commanders.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, describing the operation as a preemptive measure against an imminent attack being planned on Israel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the IDF, intelligence had revealed that senior IRGC air force leadership had gathered at the site to coordinate an assault on Israel. The strike eliminated not only Hajizadeh but also the commanders of the IRGC’s drone and air defense units. Defense Minister Israel Katz said that “most of the leadership” of the IRGC air force was killed in the attack.

The IRGC Air and Space Force has been responsible for a series of missile and drone attacks against Israel, including major strikes in October and April of last year. Israeli officials also attribute to these commanders the 2019 drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure.

Hajizadeh, a key architect of Iran’s missile and UAV programs, had repeatedly expressed support for Israel’s destruction. His death, according to the IDF, removes a central figure in Iran’s military planning against Israel.

