Israeli strike on Gaza high-rise leaves widespread devastation

An Israeli airstrike on a high-rise tower in Gaza City has caused massive destruction and heavy civilian casualties, with many victims rushed to al-Shifa Hospital for urgent treatment.

The attack not only demolished the building but also devastated nearby tents where displaced families had sought refuge. With Israel continuing to restrict the entry of tents into Gaza, many families have been left stranded without shelter, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Residents expressed fear that more high-rise towers could be targeted, noting Gaza City has hundreds of such buildings. The strike is seen as devastating both in intensity and symbolism, further compounding civilian suffering in the besieged city.

News.Az