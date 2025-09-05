French MP calls on Macron to recognise Gaza killings as ‘genocide’

+ ↺ − 16 px

French lawmaker Marie Mesmeur has urged President Emmanuel Macron to formally recognise Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide and to bar Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from entering French airspace, citing an ICC arrest warrant against him.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in Tunis, Mesmeur, a member of the La France Insoumise party, described the Global Sumud Flotilla—aimed at breaking Israel’s blockade on Gaza—as “the largest peaceful popular initiative to support Palestinians,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera

“Since governments have failed to act, activists are self-organising peaceful flotillas in dozens of boats, motivated by deep belief in aiding the Palestinian people,” she said, adding that more than 40 ships are part of the mission.

Mesmeur stressed that participants remain undeterred by Israeli threats, insisting their mission is to defend “the right to life for all people.”

