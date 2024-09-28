Israeli strike reportedly kills Hezbollah leader’s daughter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zainab Nasrallah, daughter of Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike on southern Beirut.

The attack targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in the densely populated Dahiya neighbourhood, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.Prior to her death, Zainab had openly expressed her loyalty to Hezbollah's objectives. In a 2022 interview, she stated, “When my brother Hadi became a martyr, my parents did not shed a tear.”On the night of September 27, the Israeli army launched a rocket attack in the area, reportedly aimed at Hassan Nasrallah. However, credible reports regarding his status have not been confirmed.Shortly before the airstrikes, the Israeli Prime Minister addressed the UN General Assembly, claiming that Israel was making progress in its conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah. The military described the operation as a “precision strike,” which resulted in extensive destruction, with initial reports indicating six fatalities and 91 injuries.Images from the scene showed significant smoke and devastation. While Israeli media suggested the strike targeted Hassan Nasrallah, various Western sources claim he is alive and safe.

News.Az