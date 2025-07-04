Israeli strikes kill nearly 40 in Gaza, including 15 waiting for humanitarian aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 37 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Friday, including 15 civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

Nearly 90 others were injured in the same attack, which occurred near the al-Tahlia roundabout in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In one of the deadliest strikes of the day, Israeli forces targeted a group of civilians awaiting food assistance, triggering scenes of chaos and devastation. Eyewitnesses described bloodied bodies and widespread panic as survivors attempted to help the wounded.

Eight Palestinians, including women and children, were killed when Israeli forces shelled a tent sheltering displaced families near Tiba Towers in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Most of the victims were members of a single family, according to eyewitness accounts.

Elsewhere in Khan Younis, three people, including two children, were killed near the British field hospital. Israeli airstrikes also struck two tents along the beachfront, killing four more civilians, again, mostly women and children.

Israeli artillery reportedly shelled tents housing displaced civilians in Rafah’s al-Mawasi area, while in central Gaza, four people were killed when a home in the al-Bureij refugee camp was bombed overnight.

In Gaza City, three Palestinians were killed after a strike on a family residence in the al-Sabra neighborhood. Another Israeli strike hit a school sheltering displaced people, though casualty details remain unconfirmed.

Eyewitnesses also reported that Israeli forces demolished multiple residential buildings in northern Khan Younis.

Friday's attacks follow a particularly deadly day across Gaza on Thursday, when over 100 Palestinians were killed, including 51 people who were also waiting in line for humanitarian aid. The continued targeting of aid distribution points has heightened fears of an even greater humanitarian catastrophe in the blockaded enclave.

Since the war began in October 2023, more than 57,100 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, have been killed, according to local authorities.

News.Az